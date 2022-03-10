Cocrystal Pharma begins dosing of antiviral CC-42344 in phase 1 influenza A trial

  • Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) began dosing in a phase 1 trial of healthy adults evaluating its antiviral CC-42344 to treat pandemic and seasonal influenza A.
  • The company expects to enroll to enroll up to 56 healthy adults at a single site in Australia. Results are expected later this year.
  • “This study is the first of three first-in-human trials we expect to initiate in 2022, with the other two evaluating our novel antiviral therapeutic candidates for SARS-CoV-2," said Cocrystal’s co-interim CEO and CFO James Martin.
