Cocrystal Pharma begins dosing of antiviral CC-42344 in phase 1 influenza A trial
Mar. 10, 2022 9:45 AM ETCocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) began dosing in a phase 1 trial of healthy adults evaluating its antiviral CC-42344 to treat pandemic and seasonal influenza A.
- The company expects to enroll to enroll up to 56 healthy adults at a single site in Australia. Results are expected later this year.
- “This study is the first of three first-in-human trials we expect to initiate in 2022, with the other two evaluating our novel antiviral therapeutic candidates for SARS-CoV-2," said Cocrystal’s co-interim CEO and CFO James Martin.