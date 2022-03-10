JD.com shares fall 15% in wake of Chinese e-commerce leader's quarterly results
Mar. 10, 2022 9:56 AM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) saw its shares slump more than 15%, Thursday, following an earnings report that failed to excite investors despite revenue that grew strongly from a year ago.
- JD (JD) said that for its fourth quarter it earned 35 cents a share on revenue of $43.3 billion. The company's earnings surpasses analysts' estimates for a profit of 27 cents a share, while sales were in line with consensus forecasts for $43.3 billion.
- However, JD (JD) reported a net loss equal to 53 cents share, which gave Wall Street some pause in Thursday's trading session.
- Prior to JD's (JD) earnings report, there had been concerns about how the company's retail expansion plans and regulatory issues in China might weigh on its results.