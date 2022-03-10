JD.com shares fall 15% in wake of Chinese e-commerce leader's quarterly results

Mar. 10, 2022 9:56 AM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor11 Comments

JD.com headquarters logo sign

FangXiaNuo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) saw its shares slump more than 15%, Thursday, following an earnings report that failed to excite investors despite revenue that grew strongly from a year ago.
  • JD (JD) said that for its fourth quarter it earned 35 cents a share on revenue of $43.3 billion. The company's earnings surpasses analysts' estimates for a profit of 27 cents a share, while sales were in line with consensus forecasts for $43.3 billion.
  • However, JD (JD) reported a net loss equal to 53 cents share, which gave Wall Street some pause in Thursday's trading session.
  • Prior to JD's (JD) earnings report, there had been concerns about how the company's retail expansion plans and regulatory issues in China might weigh on its results.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.