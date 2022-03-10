T. Rowe Price reports 2.5% M/M drop in February prelim AUM
Mar. 10, 2022 9:59 AM ETT. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- T. Rowe Price (TROW -1.2%) reported prelim assets under management of $1.54T as of Feb.28, 2022 compared to $1.58T as of Jan.31, 2022.
- Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.4B in February 2022 and $3.6B for the quarter-to-date.
- These client transfers include $0.9B and $2.8B, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the February and YTD periods.
- U.S. mutual fund equity AUM of $486B compared to $503 in prior month; U.S. mutual fund fixed income, including money market, AUM of $85B in-line with prior month levels.
- Under sub-advised and separate accounts and other investment products: equity AUM narrowed to $385B from $399B in January, and fixed income, including money market, AUM of $91B compared to $90B in prior month.