Mar. 10, 2022 10:09 AM ETIDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Stifel has upgraded Ideaya Biosciences (IDYA +5.9%) to buy from hold as the risk/reward for its lead candidate IDE397 has improved and the stock is down recently.
  • The firm reduced its target price to $20 from $27 (~56% upside based on Wednesday's close).
  • Analyst Benjamin Burnett said that while data on IDE397 for solid tumors is underwhelming, using it in a combination therapies could be more positive.
  • With an upcoming data release expected soon, "we think simply showing activity could rekindle interest in (IDYA +5.9%) even if monotherapy activity isn't enough on its own to be competitive as this could foster more appreciation for combination approaches to eventually augment efficacy," Burnett wrote.
  • "At these levels, we don't think it will take much to move the stock," he added.
