Ideaya Biosciences upgraded to buy at Stifel on improved risk/reward scenario
Mar. 10, 2022 10:09 AM ETIDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Stifel has upgraded Ideaya Biosciences (IDYA +5.9%) to buy from hold as the risk/reward for its lead candidate IDE397 has improved and the stock is down recently.
- The firm reduced its target price to $20 from $27 (~56% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- Analyst Benjamin Burnett said that while data on IDE397 for solid tumors is underwhelming, using it in a combination therapies could be more positive.
- With an upcoming data release expected soon, "we think simply showing activity could rekindle interest in (IDYA +5.9%) even if monotherapy activity isn't enough on its own to be competitive as this could foster more appreciation for combination approaches to eventually augment efficacy," Burnett wrote.
- "At these levels, we don't think it will take much to move the stock," he added.
- Check out Ideaya's (IDYA +5.9%) presentation at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in January.