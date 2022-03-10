After Amazon these 20 companies could follow a stock split wave

Mar. 10, 2022

Stocks splits are historically bullish for companies, the Research Investment Committee at BofA Securities says.

"Average returns one year later are 25% (vs. 9% for the market)," strategist Jared Woodard and team wrote in a note Thursday. "Recently, splits have become scarce with returns more subdued, but still well above benchmarks."

"Again, we pose some questions for CFOs of companies with high-priced stocks: if share splits can attract inflows and support prices, do those benefits outweigh the benefits of doing a costly share repurchase? Would a share split and its effects enable management teams to allocate more funds to R&D, raise productivity, or strengthen balance sheets for a rainy day?"

"If more corporate managers adopt shareholder-friendly postures, it could spark a wave of splits and bring more investors flows into the market, proving support for embattled growth companies," Woodard added.

Which stocks could be caught in that wave?

BofA highlighted S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) stocks trading above $500, which have $5.7T in market cap and make up about 15.5% of the index.

In the list, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOG) have announced splits.

The remaining 20 and their last closing prices are:

  1. NVR (NYSE:NVR), $4,814.16
  2. Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), $2,035.47
  3. AutoZone (NASDAQ:AZN), $1,884.56
  4. Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), $1,420.63
  5. Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD), $1,388.29
  6. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), $858.97
  7. Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), $704.20
  8. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), $693.25
  9. O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), $674.70
  10. TransDigm (NYSE:TDG), $633.93
  11. Regeneron Pharma (NASDAQ:REGN), $623.43
  12. Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), $597.02
  13. ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), $559.58
  14. Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), $557.75
  15. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO), $554.27
  16. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), $541.70
  17. SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB), $538.94
  18. IDEXX Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX), $529.92
  19. Costco (NASDAQ:COST), $527.65
  20. Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), $517.31

BofA also showed notable post-split outperformers by decade, including AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), Moster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) and Nike (NYSE:NKE)(see table at bottom).

See what Wall Street thinks of Amazon's stock split and buyback.

