After Amazon these 20 companies could follow a stock split wave

Stocks splits are historically bullish for companies, the Research Investment Committee at BofA Securities says.

"Average returns one year later are 25% (vs. 9% for the market)," strategist Jared Woodard and team wrote in a note Thursday. "Recently, splits have become scarce with returns more subdued, but still well above benchmarks."

"Again, we pose some questions for CFOs of companies with high-priced stocks: if share splits can attract inflows and support prices, do those benefits outweigh the benefits of doing a costly share repurchase? Would a share split and its effects enable management teams to allocate more funds to R&D, raise productivity, or strengthen balance sheets for a rainy day?"

"If more corporate managers adopt shareholder-friendly postures, it could spark a wave of splits and bring more investors flows into the market, proving support for embattled growth companies," Woodard added.

Which stocks could be caught in that wave?

BofA highlighted S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) stocks trading above $500, which have $5.7T in market cap and make up about 15.5% of the index.

In the list, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOG) have announced splits.

The remaining 20 and their last closing prices are:

NVR (NYSE: NVR Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG AutoZone (NASDAQ: AZN Chipotle (NYSE: CMG Mettler-Toledo (NYSE: MTD Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX BlackRock (NYSE: BLK O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY TransDigm (NYSE: TDG Regeneron Pharma (NASDAQ: REGN Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB IDEXX Labs (NASDAQ: IDXX Costco (NASDAQ: COST Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX

BofA also showed notable post-split outperformers by decade, including AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), Moster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) and Nike (NYSE:NKE)(see table at bottom).

