Human Capital Management company, Futuris acquires Affordable Rehab Services
Mar. 10, 2022 10:10 AM ETFuturis Company (FTRS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Human Capital Management company, Futuris (OTCPK:FTRS +0.1%) announces the acquisition of Affordable Rehab Services.
- Affordable Rehab has been a leading provider of therapy staffing services in South Florida for over 25 years, offering Physical, Occupational and Speech therapy to its Home Health partners.
- The assets of Affordable Rehab Services will be integrated into Health HR, in addition to adding the revenue from Affordable Rehab Services, Health HR will be adding ~10 client contracts and many active therapists.
- Once implemented, the system will allow Health HR to continue its current growth strategy via organic growth and strategic acquisitions in South Florida and beyond.