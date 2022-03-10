Human Capital Management company, Futuris acquires Affordable Rehab Services

Mar. 10, 2022 10:10 AM ETFuturis Company (FTRS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Human Capital Management company, Futuris (OTCPK:FTRS +0.1%) announces the acquisition of Affordable Rehab Services.
  • Affordable Rehab has been a leading provider of therapy staffing services in South Florida for over 25 years, offering Physical, Occupational and Speech therapy to its Home Health partners.
  • The assets of Affordable Rehab Services will be integrated into Health HR, in addition to adding the revenue from Affordable Rehab Services, Health HR will be adding ~10 client contracts and many active therapists.
  • Once implemented, the system will allow Health HR to continue its current growth strategy via organic growth and strategic acquisitions in South Florida and beyond.
