Oracle plunges as Q3 results miss expectations

Mar. 10, 2022 4:13 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor24 Comments

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares fell sharply after it reported fiscal third-quarter results that missed estimates.

The Larry Ellison-founded Oracle (ORCL) said it earned $1.13 a share on $10.51 billion in revenue.

The company said earnings per share were lowered by 5 cents due to a decline in the share price of gene sequencing company Oxford Nanopore and an operating loss at Ampere.

A consensus of Wall Street analysts were expecting Oracle (ORCL) to earn $1.18 a share and report $10.51 billion in sales.

Oracle (ORCL) generated $2.4 billion in cloud-related revenue, up 24% year-over-year. Cloud license and on-premise license revenue came in at $1.289 billion and cloud services and license support revenue clocked in at $7.637 billion.

Oracle (ORCL) shares fell nearly 7% to $71.57 in after-hours trading.

The company will hold a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Last month, Wedbush Securities said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine offered investors a change to buy Oracle (ORCL), along with several other tech stocks, at a discount.

