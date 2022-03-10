Kilroy Realty Corporation acquires Austin development site for $40M

  • Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC -0.2%) has further expanded its Austin, TX portfolio with the off-market acquisition of a 2.9-acre development site in Austin’s Domain submarket.

  • The site is fully entitled for approximately 493,000 square feet of new Class A office development.

  • The transaction represents the company’s ongoing expansion within the Austin market, following last year’s purchase of Indeed Tower.

  • The company acquired the site for a gross purchase price of $40M.

  • Entitlements have been fully secured and construction could commence as soon as mid-2022, with delivery occurring in 2024. 

