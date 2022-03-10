Mortgage rates rise after two consecutive week of declines
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.85% with an average 0.8 point for the week ending Mar. 10, 2022, up from last week when it averaged 3.76%; higher than 3.05% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
- Rates rose amid volatility of the U.S. economy brought by inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine.
- "Over the long-term, we expect rates to continue to rise as inflation broadens and shortages increasingly impact many segments of the economy. However, uncertainty about the war in Ukraine is driving rate volatility that likely will continue in the short-term," chief economist Sam Khater commented.
- The 10-year Treasury yield reached 1.94% yesterday, compared to 1.86% on the previous Wednesday.
- 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.09% with an average 0.8 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.01% and a year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.38%.
- 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 2.97% with an average 0.3 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.91% and a year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.77%.
- Economists have said that the war in Ukraine could bring a short-term reduction in mortgage rates, as investors flock to safe haven assets like mortgage-backed securities and bonds; however, longer term inflation brought on by the conflict, mainly via oil prices, will cause mortgage rates to rise, HousingWire cited.
- Homebuilding stocks trading in red early hours: (NYSE:DHI), (NYSE:LEN), (NYSE:TOL), (NYSE:PHM), (NYSE:MTH), (NYSE:BLD)
- ETFs Watch: (NYSEARCA:XHB), (NYSEARCA:HOMZ), (NYSEARCA:REZ)