Petrobras (PBR +0.5%) says it will raise fuel prices at the refinery gate starting Friday, amid surging global oil prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In its first fuel price adjustments in nearly two months, Petrobras says average gasoline prices will rise 18.8% to 3.86 reais/liter ($0.765) from 3.25 reais previously, while average diesel prices will jump 24.9% to 4.51 reais/liter from 3.61 reais.

Petrobras also will raise prices for liquefied petroleum gas by 16% on average to 4.48 reais/kg from 3.86 reais/kg, its first price change for the product in five months.

"After oil prices were seen at consistently high levels, it became necessary for Petrobras to adjust prices so the Brazilian market continues to be supplied, without the risk of shortages," the company said.

Petrobras has been pressured to dump its current method of pegging domestic fuel prices to international prices, with President Jair Bolsonaro recently saying the company could reduce its profit to prevent fuel prices from exploding.