MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) stock is dipping 5.3% after the company's average revenue per users slipped in Q4 and the financial information platform for investors warned that its Q1 results won't match its record performance from a year ago.

Average revenue per user of $742 in Q4 fell from $752 in Q3 and $759 in Q4 2020. Total number of subscribers rose to 14.7M from 13.8M in Q3 while the number of paid subscribers at 972K edged up from 965K in Q3.

Q4 net revenue of $146.7M exceeded the $140.0M consensus and increased from $140.7M in Q3 and $106.8M in Q4 2020.

The company said it's not providing guidance for 2022 in order to focus on long-term growth and profitability. It did say it doesn't expect Q1 2022 results to top the record quarter it had in Q1 2021. "As 2021 developed, similar to most direct-to-consumer businesses, and perhaps due to post-Covid influences, our business was impacted by unusual amounts of lower consumer engagement around the summer months and the December holidays, as consumers resumed travel and leisure activities," the company said.

Total billings of $151.4M increased from $138.1M in Q3 and declined from $158.4M in Q4 2020.

Q4 adjusted cash flow from operations of $5.0M in Q4 2021 dropped from $34.7M in Q3 and $16.0M in the year-ago quarter.

