The Crypto Company launches bitcoin mining operations

Mar. 10, 2022 10:29 AM ETThe Crypto Company (CRCW)CORZ, BITF, CLSK, HUT, HIVE, BTBT, RIOT, MARA, BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Cryptocurrency mining rigs in a data center

luza studios/E+ via Getty Images

  • The Crypto Company (OTCPK:CRCW) on Thursday said it has started mining bitcoin (BTC-USD).
  • It has bought 215 crypto miners that will operate both via air cooled and immersion cooling technology, a more energy efficient way to mine digital assets as it reduces the amount of electricity necessary to mine.
  • The cost of power for the company's mining operations is $0.035/kWh.
  • CRCW is joining a long string of publicly traded crypto miners, such as Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT), HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE), Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT), CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK), Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ).
  • In January, The Crypto Company got uplisted to OTCQB Venture Marketplace.
