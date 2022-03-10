The Crypto Company launches bitcoin mining operations
- The Crypto Company (OTCPK:CRCW) on Thursday said it has started mining bitcoin (BTC-USD).
- It has bought 215 crypto miners that will operate both via air cooled and immersion cooling technology, a more energy efficient way to mine digital assets as it reduces the amount of electricity necessary to mine.
- The cost of power for the company's mining operations is $0.035/kWh.
- CRCW is joining a long string of publicly traded crypto miners, such as Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT), HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE), Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT), CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK), Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ).
- In January, The Crypto Company got uplisted to OTCQB Venture Marketplace.