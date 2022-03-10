Coupang drops after report of 50M block sale (update)

Coupang headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Update 11:28am: Updates to include some large Coupang holders.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) fell 20% after a block of 50M shares of the South Korean e-commerce giant was said to be shopped.

The 50M block of shares was said to be marketed by Goldman Sachs, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.

Shares of Coupang, sometimes referred to as the "Amazon of South Korea", have dropped almost 50% since its IPO a year ago.

The block sale comes after SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund sold 57M shares of its stake in Coupang for about $1.7B in September. Softbank owned 511M shares as of Dec. 31.

Other larger CPNG holders include Greenoaks Capital with 103M shares, Capital Group with 95M shares, Maverick Capital with just under 95M, Baillie Gifford with 77M and Rose Park Advisors with 55M.

Coupang short interest is 4.6%.

Last week, Coupang reported Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.23, revenue of $4.55B.

