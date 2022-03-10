T-Mobile expands home Internet offering to its prepaid Metro brand
Mar. 10, 2022 10:44 AM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- T-Mobile (TMUS -0.4%) is rolling out its fixed-wireless broadband offering for prepaid customers, an expansion of its home Internet efforts.
- Now its 5G Home Internet is available for Metro by T-Mobile customers, through more than 7,000 Metro stores around the country.
- The service calls for no credit check and no annual contracts, and is priced at $50/month (for auto-pay customers) plus a one-time gateway purchase for $99.
- T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet is available now to more than 30 million homes counting prepaid and postpaid, and the company notes it's recently expanded access in the Southeast, Texas, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.