Mar. 10, 2022 10:46 AM ETBioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI -5.7%) are trading down even though the company's Q4 2021 earnings beat on the bottom line.
  • BioXcel's (BTAI -5.7%) net loss widened in the quarter ~24% to $26.1M (-$0.93 net loss per share, basic and diluted) compared to the prior-year period.
  • The company did not report any revenues.
  • Operating expenses rose ~24% year over year to ~$26.1M.
  • The company ended the year with $233M in cash.
