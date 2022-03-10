BioXcel Therapeutics down 6% even with bottom line beat
Mar. 10, 2022 10:46 AM ETBioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI -5.7%) are trading down even though the company's Q4 2021 earnings beat on the bottom line.
- BioXcel's (BTAI -5.7%) net loss widened in the quarter ~24% to $26.1M (-$0.93 net loss per share, basic and diluted) compared to the prior-year period.
- The company did not report any revenues.
- Operating expenses rose ~24% year over year to ~$26.1M.
- The company ended the year with $233M in cash.
