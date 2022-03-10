Western Union suspends operations in Russia and Belarus

  • While governments seek to cut Russia off from global financial networks, a well-known money transfer company is halting its operations in Russia and Belarus.
  • Western Union (WU -1.5%) said it's suspending operation in Russia and Belarus, after discussing with its stakeholders about the decision regarding its services in Russia and Belarus.
  • "We have thoroughly evaluated internal and external considerations, including the consequences for our valued teammates, partners, and customers," the company said in a statement."
  • Meanwhile, the company said it's working to support its Ukrainian customers through donations to support humanitarian relief efforts and fee-free money transfer services.
  • Previously (Feb. 26), West to boot 'select' Russian banks from SWIFT and earlier today, Russia reportedly suspended from Bank for International Settlements
