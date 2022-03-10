FAA finalizes Boeing 777 safety directives after in-flight fan blade failures

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is finalizing safety directives aimed at fixing Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines on some grounded Boeing (BA -0.1%) 777 planes that will allow them to return to service after being grounded for more than a year.

The FAA said the new directives, which were proposed in December after three reported in-flight fan blade failures, require strengthened engine covers and enhanced engine fan-blade inspections that will allow the Boeing planes equipped with the Pratt & Whitney engines to resume flights.

United Airlines (UAL -0.2%), which is the only U.S. operator of 777s with the PW4000 engine and has 52 of those planes, said many of the affected engines already have undergone the proposed modifications and expects the aircraft to resume flying customers again soon.

The new final airworthiness directives were set in motion by the United 777 that failed shortly after takeoff from Denver in February 2021, raining metal debris over nearby cities.

