Cano Health cools off following Third Point increase, speculation over takeout

Mar. 10, 2022 11:03 AM ETCano Health, Inc. (CANO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Book about Merger And Acquisitions M&A on a desk.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Cano Health (CANO -4.0%) are taking a breather today after closing up 43% on Wednesday following the disclosure that hedge fund Third Point increase its holding.
  • The stock was also driven higher after Third Point said that Cano (CANO -4.0%) should explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale.
  • That idea resonated with some Street analysts.
  • Citi's Jason Cassorla suggested a takeout price around $12 (~84% upside based on Wednesday's close) which is also his price target. He has a buy rating.
  • "We see opportunity for various industry stakeholders to find value in the (CANO -3.4%) asset outside of the public eye, in context of a later re-entry with a more favorable market backdrop, or from a strategic perspective given CANO's (CANO -3.4%) capabilities and its value proposition within the healthcare industry outright," he wrote.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners rates Cano (CANO -3.4%) a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.