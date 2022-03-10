Cano Health cools off following Third Point increase, speculation over takeout
Mar. 10, 2022 11:03 AM ETCano Health, Inc. (CANO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Cano Health (CANO -4.0%) are taking a breather today after closing up 43% on Wednesday following the disclosure that hedge fund Third Point increase its holding.
- The stock was also driven higher after Third Point said that Cano (CANO -4.0%) should explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale.
- That idea resonated with some Street analysts.
- Citi's Jason Cassorla suggested a takeout price around $12 (~84% upside based on Wednesday's close) which is also his price target. He has a buy rating.
- "We see opportunity for various industry stakeholders to find value in the (CANO -3.4%) asset outside of the public eye, in context of a later re-entry with a more favorable market backdrop, or from a strategic perspective given CANO's (CANO -3.4%) capabilities and its value proposition within the healthcare industry outright," he wrote.
