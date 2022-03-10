U.S. consumer spending expands in February as COVID-19 cases fall

U.S. consumer spending gained strength in February as COVID-19 case counts fell, according to Visa's Spending Momentum Index, an economic indicator based on the health of consumer spending.

Visa's SMI, a diffusion index, rebounded to 109.3 last month, up from 102.4 in January. Consumer spending momentum gained strength across all age groups, helping to reverse a three-month slide, with the fastest growth seen in consumers over the age of 65, Visa reported Thursday.

“We have been surprised by the resiliency of U.S. consumers through the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic and persistent elevated inflation,” said Wayne Best, Visa’s chief economist. “We will continue to watch closely how inflation affects consumer spending as the year progresses,” he added.

Mastercard's SpendingPulse signaled similar consumer spending trends in February, citing an increase of 8.7% Y/Y in retail spending (excluding auto).

On the other hand, consumers are faced with 40-year high consumer price inflation, with real (inflation-adjusted) disposable personal income falling a record 9.9% Y/Y in January, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve's FRED.

Earlier in the week ended March 11, Visa and Mastercard have planned to boost credit card fees.