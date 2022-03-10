DGTL subsidiary Hashoff signs new contract with biggest beer producer
Mar. 10, 2022 11:07 AM ETDGTL Holdings Inc. (DGTHF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Hashoff, a wholly owned subsidiary DGTL Holdings (OTCQB:DGTHF) signed a new social content marketing campaign contract with a key client account.
- This key account is the largest producer and distributor of alcoholic beer and soft drinks in the world and is a NYSE listed company with a current market capital in-excess of $100B.
- This new six-figure social content campaign is scheduled to run across the southeastern USA.
- Prior to being acquired by DGTL in Q3 2020, this key account represented nearly 35% of the total annual sales revenues for Hashoff.
- Company suggests that the new contract is a positive indication that incremental revenues from this legacy key account are expected to recover to post 2021 levels.