DGTL subsidiary Hashoff signs new contract with biggest beer producer

Mar. 10, 2022 11:07 AM ETDGTL Holdings Inc. (DGTHF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Hashoff, a wholly owned subsidiary DGTL Holdings (OTCQB:DGTHF) signed a new social content marketing campaign contract with a key client account.
  • This key account is the largest producer and distributor of alcoholic beer and soft drinks in the world and is a NYSE listed company with a current market capital in-excess of $100B.
  • This new six-figure social content campaign is scheduled to run across the southeastern USA.
  • Prior to being acquired by DGTL in Q3 2020, this key account represented nearly 35% of the total annual sales revenues for Hashoff.
  • Company suggests that the new contract is a positive indication that incremental revenues from this legacy key account are expected to recover to post 2021 levels.
