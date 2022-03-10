ChromaDex stock falls 14% following Q4 results
ChromaDex (CDXC -14.0%) stock has fallen following its Q4 results.
Q4 total net sales rose +14.98% to $17.76M Y/Y but missed estimates. The increase was largely driven by growth in sales of Tru Niagen (primarily e-commerce sales) with growth in Niagen and other ingredient sales.
Q4 Tru Niagen net sales grew +14% Y/Y to $14.1M.
Gross margin was 61.2%, up 20 basis points Y/Y. Net loss was -$5.33M, compared to a net loss of -$6.1M in Q4 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense, was a loss of -$1.8M, from a loss of -$1.1M in Q4 2020.
As of Dec. 31, 2021 cash and cash equivalents totaled $28.2M, compared to $16.7M at Dec. 31, 2020.
Operating activities had a net cash outflow of $24.2M, compared to $10.6M for 2020 mainly due to increases in legal expenditures and changes in working capital.
Outlook 2022:
The company expects 15-20% revenue growth, driven by its global e-commerce business, and growth with existing and new strategic partners. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $96.26M.
The company anticipates slightly better than 60% gross margin and a reduction in general and administrative expense of $5M to $6M for full year 2022, driven by lower legal expense.
The company also expects an increase in research and development expense of ~$2M.