ChromaDex stock falls 14% following Q4 results

Mar. 10, 2022 11:14 AM ETChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

ChromaDex (CDXC -14.0%) stock has fallen following its Q4 results.

Q4 total net sales rose +14.98% to $17.76M Y/Y but missed estimates. The increase was largely driven by growth in sales of Tru Niagen (primarily e-commerce sales) with growth in Niagen and other ingredient sales.

Q4 Tru Niagen net sales grew +14% Y/Y to $14.1M.

Gross margin was 61.2%, up 20 basis points Y/Y. Net loss was -$5.33M, compared to a net loss of -$6.1M in Q4 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense, was a loss of -$1.8M, from a loss of -$1.1M in Q4 2020.

As of Dec. 31, 2021 cash and cash equivalents totaled $28.2M, compared to $16.7M at Dec. 31, 2020.

Operating activities had a net cash outflow of $24.2M, compared to $10.6M for 2020 mainly due to increases in legal expenditures and changes in working capital.

Outlook 2022:

The company expects 15-20% revenue growth, driven by its global e-commerce business, and growth with existing and new strategic partners. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $96.26M.

The company anticipates slightly better than 60% gross margin and a reduction in general and administrative expense of $5M to $6M for full year 2022, driven by lower legal expense.

The company also expects an increase in research and development expense of ~$2M.

