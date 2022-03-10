Lee Enterprises returns directors to board as Alden push fails
Mar. 10, 2022 11:13 AM ETLee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lee Enterprises' (LEE -4.4%) annual meeting has generally gone by the books, with shareholders voting overwhelmingly to return three director nominees to the board.
- In preliminary vote results, Chairman Mary Junck, lead independent director Herb Moloney and CEO Kevin Mowbray were re-elected to their board seats.
- Each nominee received support from more than 70% of votes cast, according to Lee's proxy solicitor, and turnout was a record: More than 75% of outstanding shares cast votes on directors, up 20 points from average turnout from the past three years.
- "The results represent a resounding rejection of Alden Global Capital’s campaign against Lee," the company says in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to grow the business and building value as we execute our digital growth strategy. We also remain committed to delivering highly valued local journalism, which is at the core of Lee’s strengths and competitive advantage.”
- Alden - which had seen its Lee takeover bid rebuffed - launched a proxy fight to deny votes to Junck and Moloney.