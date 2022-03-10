J.P. Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut is taking a less constructive and more selective stance on homebuilders as the sector faces a Fed tightening cycle and rising rates.

He upgraded KB Home (KBH -0.4%) to Overweight and Toll Brothers (TOL -1.5%) to Neutral, while downgrading Meritage Homes (MTH -2.8%) to Neutral and Green Brick Partners (GRBK -5.6%) to Underweight.

Rehaut reduced price targets by 24% on average across his coverage.

The fundamental backdrop isn't "particularly troubling" as demand stays strong. And while affordability has worsened over the past year, it's still comparable to the 1995-2004 timeframe, the analyst said. "Moreover, while homebuilder fundamentals are likely at peak levels, we note that valuations are still attractive against our 'bull' and 'base' case downside scenarios."

Still, homebuilder stocks' historical performance during both Fed Funds tightening periods and rising rate periods has consistently underperformed during such times.

"We believe upside to current multiples will likely be fairly limited over the near to medium term, as we expect one or more of the following headwinds to remain in place during this period," Rehaut said. Such challenges include rising rates, persistent inflation, and/or potentially softening economy due to the current geopolitical conflict.

