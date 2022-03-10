Meat +13%, gasoline +38% lifts "all items" CPI to +7.9% year on year
Mar. 10, 2022 11:18 AM ETCASY, MUSA, GIS, TSNBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor10 Comments
- The headline Consumer Price Index "CPI" is often quoted excluding food and energy; during February, "core" consumer prices rose by 6.4% from the same period a year ago.
- When including food +7.9%, and energy +25.6%, the "all items" index rose by 7.9%.
- Food "at home" prices rose 8.6%, led by meat +13.0%; prices for food "away from home" rose 6.8%.
- Gasoline prices rose 38.0% year on year, while natural gas utility prices rose 23.8% and electricity prices rose 9.0%.
- According to AAA, national average gasoline prices Thursday stood at $4.32 per gallon, up 24.1% from a month ago and 53.2% from a year ago, suggesting the CPI energy component will see further increases in the months ahead.
- Higher energy prices are sure to benefit oil and gas producers, though the benefits are well understood.
- Farmers and ranchers should benefit from higher food prices; however, record fertilizer costs are eating into margins.
- The report highlights one trend for investors to monitor, and that is the ability for processors to pass through higher costs; whether at the pump, for retailers like Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) and Casey's (NASDAQ:CASY), or in the grocery aisle, for companies like Tyson (NYSE:TSN) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS).