SuRo Capital reports 22.5% drop in NAV as of December 2021

Mar. 10, 2022 11:18 AM ETSuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor9 Comments

NAV Net Asset Value Stock Market Investment Symbols 3d Illustration

iQoncept/iStock via Getty Images

  • SuRo Capital (SSSS -21.8%) reported net assets of ~$364.8M or $11.72/share as of Dec.31, 2021, inclusive of dividends totaling $2.75/share declared during Q4.
  • Net asset value as of Dec.31, 2021 stood at $11.72/share compared to $15.13/share as Dec.31, 2020; it came in ahead of the company's prelim estimates provided in mid-January (NAV to be between ~$11.25 to $12.00 per share).
  • As of Dec.31, 2021, SuRo Capital held positions in 38 portfolio companies with fair value of ~$260.1M; top five portfolio company investments accounted for ~57% of the total investment portfolio at fair value as of Dec.31, 2021.
  • SuRo Capital’s liquid assets were ~215.4M as of Dec. 31, 2021, consisting of cash and securities of publicly traded portfolio companies not subject to lock-up restrictions at quarter end.
  • In its 2021 investment portfolio activity, net realized gains stood at $218.7M while investment funded as of Dec.31, 2021 stood at $81.7M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.