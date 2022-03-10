SuRo Capital reports 22.5% drop in NAV as of December 2021
Mar. 10, 2022 11:18 AM ETSuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor9 Comments
- SuRo Capital (SSSS -21.8%) reported net assets of ~$364.8M or $11.72/share as of Dec.31, 2021, inclusive of dividends totaling $2.75/share declared during Q4.
- Net asset value as of Dec.31, 2021 stood at $11.72/share compared to $15.13/share as Dec.31, 2020; it came in ahead of the company's prelim estimates provided in mid-January (NAV to be between ~$11.25 to $12.00 per share).
- As of Dec.31, 2021, SuRo Capital held positions in 38 portfolio companies with fair value of ~$260.1M; top five portfolio company investments accounted for ~57% of the total investment portfolio at fair value as of Dec.31, 2021.
- SuRo Capital’s liquid assets were ~215.4M as of Dec. 31, 2021, consisting of cash and securities of publicly traded portfolio companies not subject to lock-up restrictions at quarter end.
- In its 2021 investment portfolio activity, net realized gains stood at $218.7M while investment funded as of Dec.31, 2021 stood at $81.7M.