Embraer (ERJ -15.9%) shares nosedive to a 10-month low after the Brazilian planemaker swung to a Q4 net profit of 11.1M reais ($2.1M) from a 7.7M reais ($44.7M) net loss a year earlier, but revenues fell 25% Y/Y to 7.3B reais, and guidance for FY 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin of 8%-9% was seen as a disappointment.

UBS analysts say Q4 results were "modestly below" its expectations and 2022 margin guidance "appears light" compared to the firm's estimate of 10.7%, according to Bloomberg.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA fell 22% Y/Y to 609.4M reais, while adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.4%, "driven by increased operational efficiency and better prices."

For FY 2022, Embraer forecasts commercial jet deliveries of 60-70 aircraft and executive jet deliveries of 100-110 aircraft, excluding its Eve electric aircraft subsidiary, with revenues of $4.5B-$5B; 2021 deliveries totaled 141 jets, comprising 48 commercial aircraft and 93 executive jets.

Embraer said Wednesday it suspended parts, maintenance and technical support services to some customers linked to sanctions imposed on Russia, but it said it has no immediate concerns over the availability of titanium.