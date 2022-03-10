Adaptive Biotechnologies to undergo strategic reorganization; appoints new CFO
Mar. 10, 2022 11:44 AM ETAdaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)MSFTBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT -7.6%) will undergo a strategic reorganization that will focus the company around the business areas of minimal residual disease and immune medicine.
- The company is also reducing its workforce by 12%.
- Also, Adaptive (ADPT -7.0%) said it has appointed Tycho Peterson as CFO. He previously served as managing director, life science tools and diagnostics, in the health care group at J.P. Morgan Chase.
- Adaptive's minimal residual disease business is centered around its clonoSEQ diagnostic test while immune medicine is focused on research, diagnostic, and drug discovery products and services driven by T-cell mapping efforts in partnership with Microsoft (MSFT -2.6%).
