The shares of AMN Healthcare Services (AMN -7.8%) have reached the lowest level since June 2021 on Thursday after the healthcare staffing company announced the upcoming retirement of its Chief Executive Susan R. Salka.

On Monday, Ms. Salka notified her decision to retire by the end of the year, AMN Healthcare (NYSE:AMN) said in a regulatory filing. She has served the company for 32 years, including 17 years as CEO.

However, Ms. Salka will continue to function as President and CEO and as a board member until the company appoints her replacement. AMN Healthcare (AMN) plans to seek the services of an executive search firm to find her successor both internally as well as externally.

"AMN Healthcare today is financially and operationally strong, committed to quality and equality, and is led by an experienced and outstanding management team,” remarked Salka.

"Susan has led AMN to become the largest total talent solutions and healthcare workforce solutions company in the nation," Chairman Douglas D. Wheat noted.

Last month, AMN Healthcare (AMN) posted its biggest intraday gain since March 2020, following its Q4 2021 financials.