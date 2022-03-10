Nio, Li Auto and XPeng fall as selling pressure hits Chinese EV sector again

Chinese automaker stocks Li Auto (LI -7.8%), Nio (NIO -12.9%), XPeng (XPEV -10.5%) and Kandi Technologies (KNDI -3.2%) fell sharply on Thursday after the high-level compromise talks between Ukraine and Russia ended early in the day with no progress on a resolution of the conflict.

The macro news and ongoing concern on commodities inflation dampened enthusiasm over Nio starting to trade in Hong Kong and XPeng opening up reservations in four European nations for a new model. There were also some broad selling of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks that may be linked to increased tension over China's alliance with Russia.

YTD returns: Li Auto -21.71%, Nio -47.54%, XPeng -49.15%, Kandi -11.34%.

