Nio, Li Auto and XPeng fall as selling pressure hits Chinese EV sector again

Mar. 10, 2022 11:33 AM ETLI, NIO, XPEV, KNDIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor14 Comments

Close up of a map of The Taiwan Strait.

Juanmonino/E+ via Getty Images

Chinese automaker stocks Li Auto (LI -7.8%), Nio (NIO -12.9%), XPeng (XPEV -10.5%) and Kandi Technologies (KNDI -3.2%) fell sharply on Thursday after the high-level compromise talks between Ukraine and Russia ended early in the day with no progress on a resolution of the conflict.

The macro news and ongoing concern on commodities inflation dampened enthusiasm over Nio starting to trade in Hong Kong and XPeng opening up reservations in four European nations for a new model. There were also some broad selling of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks that may be linked to increased tension over China's alliance with Russia.

YTD returns: Li Auto -21.71%, Nio -47.54%, XPeng -49.15%, Kandi -11.34%.

Compare valuation, growth and profitability marks on Li Auto, Nio, XPeng and Kandi Technologies.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.