Progenity reports progress on drug delivery system
Mar. 10, 2022 11:41 AM ETProgenity, Inc. (PROG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) announced progress with its clinical device performance study plan, evaluating device function and safety of its drug delivery system (DDS) capsule.
- The company said its first clinical device performance study evaluated the safety and tolerability of its DDS capsule and validation of the device’s localization and delivery function in healthy volunteers.
- Progenity (PROG) said the DDS capsule was ingested orally and after localization, it released a saline solution payload that included radioisotopes.
- The DDS capsule was well tolerated and the study demonstrated the ability to accurately identify entry into the colon in 10 out of 12 people.
- The company noted that a clinical device performance study in patients with ulcerative colitis has begun recruiting.