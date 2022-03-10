Moody's stock drops after Q1 guidance disappoints as issuance rates fall

Mar. 10, 2022 11:42 AM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Moody"s website

PeterPhoto/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Moody's Corp. (NYSE:MCO) stock is falling 4.6% after the credit ratings and analytics company's guidance for Q1 adjusted earnings issued in its investor day event trailed the average analyst estimate.
  • President and CEO Rob Fauber provided Q1 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.50-$3.00, less than the consensus estimate of $3.37.
  • He pointed out that year-to-date issuance is "significantly behind" its assumptions underlying its full-year outlook as of Feb. 10. Investment-grade issuance averaged ~$2.5B per day, down from ~$4.5B in 2021 and there were more than 15 days of no high-yield issuance, he said.
  • Increased disruption from Ukraine conflict, evolving global sanctions, heightened financial market volatility, persistent inflation and global central bank rate increases are all factors in the Q1 update, Fauber said.
  • He reaffirmed the firm's medium-term growth targets of corporate revenue growth of at least 10%, adjusted operating margin in the low 50s% range and adjusted EPS growth in low double digits.
  • Note that before market open on Wednesday SA's Quant rating warned that Moody's (MCO) is at high risk of performing poorly on decelerating momentum and its poor grade on valuation.
  • On March 5, Moody's (MCO) announced it's suspending operations in Russia
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.