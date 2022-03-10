Moody's stock drops after Q1 guidance disappoints as issuance rates fall
Mar. 10, 2022 11:42 AM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Moody's Corp. (NYSE:MCO) stock is falling 4.6% after the credit ratings and analytics company's guidance for Q1 adjusted earnings issued in its investor day event trailed the average analyst estimate.
- President and CEO Rob Fauber provided Q1 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.50-$3.00, less than the consensus estimate of $3.37.
- He pointed out that year-to-date issuance is "significantly behind" its assumptions underlying its full-year outlook as of Feb. 10. Investment-grade issuance averaged ~$2.5B per day, down from ~$4.5B in 2021 and there were more than 15 days of no high-yield issuance, he said.
- Increased disruption from Ukraine conflict, evolving global sanctions, heightened financial market volatility, persistent inflation and global central bank rate increases are all factors in the Q1 update, Fauber said.
- He reaffirmed the firm's medium-term growth targets of corporate revenue growth of at least 10%, adjusted operating margin in the low 50s% range and adjusted EPS growth in low double digits.
- Note that before market open on Wednesday SA's Quant rating warned that Moody's (MCO) is at high risk of performing poorly on decelerating momentum and its poor grade on valuation.
- On March 5, Moody's (MCO) announced it's suspending operations in Russia