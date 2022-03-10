Equinor (EQNR -1.2%) is exploring ways to increase gas production from its Norway fields this summer, a season in which output typically is affected by maintenance, the company's head of Norwegian production said.

"For example, we are looking at some fields where we can continue to export gas instead of injecting gas," Kjetil Hove, Equinor's head of Norwegian production, told an energy conference in Oslo, according to Reuters.

The company is focusing on ensuring gas production is running smoothly to help supply Europe, and on a May restart of its Hammerfest LNG plant, which was affected by a fire in 2020 with repairs delayed by COVID-19 restrictions.

Equinor is "perhaps the most profitable energy company in the world right now," CashFlow Hunter writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.