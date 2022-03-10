COVID-19 mask mandate for public transportation extended by another month

Mar. 10, 2022

  • The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) plans to extend the mask mandate for domestic travel on planes, trains, and other transit until April 18, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing a White House official and a TSA official.
  • Having been extended twice before, the federal requirement which was introduced in 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 was set to expire on March 18.
  • During the period of the latest extension, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will work with government agencies on a revised policy framework for when the mask requirements can be lifted, according to the White House official.
  • The mask mandate remained in place for public transport even after the CDC loosened the guidance last month.

