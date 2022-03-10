COVID-19 mask mandate for public transportation extended by another month
- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) plans to extend the mask mandate for domestic travel on planes, trains, and other transit until April 18, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing a White House official and a TSA official.
- Having been extended twice before, the federal requirement which was introduced in 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 was set to expire on March 18.
- During the period of the latest extension, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will work with government agencies on a revised policy framework for when the mask requirements can be lifted, according to the White House official.
- Airline stocks: Delta Air Lines (DAL -2.0%) American Airlines (AAL -2.4%), Southwest Airlines (LUV +0.1%), United Airlines (UAL -0.8%), Alaska Air Group (ALK -1.4%), Hawaiian Holdings (HA +0.8%)
The mask mandate remained in place for public transport even after the CDC loosened the guidance last month.