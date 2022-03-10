Argo Blockchain subsidiary borrows $26.66M from NYDIG to finance crypto equipment
Mar. 10, 2022 11:51 AM ETArgo Blockchain plc (ARBK)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) subsidiary Argo Helios on Thursday entered an equipment financing agreement with NYDIG ABL, a wholly owned subsidiary of bitcoin (BTC-USD) finance company New York Digital Investment Group.
- NYDIG has loaned Argo Helios an aggregate principal amount of $26.6M to recapitalize the purchase of electrical infrastructure equipment for the company's flagship crypto mining facility, Helios, in Dickens County, Texas. The loan bears interest of 8.25% per annum and has a term of four years.
- Argo expects to be able to energize the 200 megawatt Helios facility, and is on track for completion in the first half of 2022.
- Meanwhile, shares of Argo (ARBK -5.3%) slide intraday as bitcoin dips back below $40K per token, recently changing hands at $38.9K.
- Previously, (March 7) Argo Blockchain mined 135 bitcoins in February.