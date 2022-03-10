Marsh McLennan is leaving Russia

  • While many other U.S. companies are suspending their operations in Russia, Marsh McLennan (MMC -1.1%), which provides risk advisory services and insurance solutions, will exit all of its businesses in the country, the company said in a statement.
  • The company plans to transfer ownership of its Russian businesses to local management who will operate independently in the Russian market.
  • "We condemn the unprovoked attack by the Russian government against the people of Ukraine," said Marsh McLennan President and CEO Dan Glaser.
  • Earlier Wednesday, Western Union (NYSE:WU) suspended its operations in Russia and Belarus 
