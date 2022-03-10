Marsh McLennan is leaving Russia
Mar. 10, 2022 12:04 PM ETWU, MMCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- While many other U.S. companies are suspending their operations in Russia, Marsh McLennan (MMC -1.1%), which provides risk advisory services and insurance solutions, will exit all of its businesses in the country, the company said in a statement.
- The company plans to transfer ownership of its Russian businesses to local management who will operate independently in the Russian market.
- "We condemn the unprovoked attack by the Russian government against the people of Ukraine," said Marsh McLennan President and CEO Dan Glaser.
- Earlier Wednesday, Western Union (NYSE:WU) suspended its operations in Russia and Belarus