Australia floods lead to national emergency, coal terminal declares force majeure
Mar. 10, 2022 12:05 PM ETGLCNF, BTUBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Australia declared a national emergency Wednesday, in response to devastating floods along the east coast.
- Port Kembla coal terminal declared a force majeure, after floods disrupted loadings.
- Kembla services a number of producers, including Peabody (NYSE:BTU) and Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF).
- The seaborne thermal coal market is already tight, with Russian export curtailments contributing to record prices:
- With sky high prices, reduced Russian volumes, and fewer Australian loadings, traders and utilities are laser focused on the potential for a temporary export embargo from Indonesia, the world's largest producer of thermal coal.