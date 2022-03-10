Australia floods lead to national emergency, coal terminal declares force majeure

  • Australia declared a national emergency Wednesday, in response to devastating floods along the east coast.
  • Port Kembla coal terminal declared a force majeure, after floods disrupted loadings.
  • Kembla services a number of producers, including Peabody (NYSE:BTU) and Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF).
  • The seaborne thermal coal market is already tight, with Russian export curtailments contributing to record prices: 
  • With sky high prices, reduced Russian volumes, and fewer Australian loadings, traders and utilities are laser focused on the potential for a temporary export embargo from Indonesia, the world's largest producer of thermal coal.
