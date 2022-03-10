J&J extends R&D collaboration with Midatech Pharma on second molecule

  • Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ -0.6%) Janssen unit and U.K.-based Midatech Pharma are extending an R&D collaboration to include a second molecule.
  • The two companies have previously collaborated on MTX213 utilizing Midatech's Q-Sphera platform, which the company says focuses on long-acting injectables that use proprietary 3D printing technology that encapsulates medicines into bioresorbable polymer microspheres with precision characteristics.
  • According to a Midatech news release, work on the second molecule "will concentrate on maximizing drug loading and optimizing in vitro duration of release."
