J&J extends R&D collaboration with Midatech Pharma on second molecule
Mar. 10, 2022 12:10 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ -0.6%) Janssen unit and U.K.-based Midatech Pharma are extending an R&D collaboration to include a second molecule.
- The two companies have previously collaborated on MTX213 utilizing Midatech's Q-Sphera platform, which the company says focuses on long-acting injectables that use proprietary 3D printing technology that encapsulates medicines into bioresorbable polymer microspheres with precision characteristics.
- According to a Midatech news release, work on the second molecule "will concentrate on maximizing drug loading and optimizing in vitro duration of release."
