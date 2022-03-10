Mettler-Toledo cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs over 'headwinds' in 2022

  • Mettler-Toledo International (MTD -2.2%) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to Sell from Neutral with a $1,240 price target, representing 10% downside.
  • Analyst Matthew Sykes said that given the company's industrial exposure and growth mix skewed towards price, he has concerns over headwinds it may face this year.
  • Earlier in the day it was reported that BofA highlighted several companies, which included Mettler-Toledo that could potentially think of a stock split.
  • The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of Mettler-Toledo and its peers, West Pharmaceutical Services, Agilent Technologies and PerkinElmer.
  • Sykes added that given the macro uncertainty and inflation pressures potentially outpacing the ability to offset through pricing, he is more cautious on a relative basis on Mettler-Toledo relative to peers.
  • The analyst sees these headwinds compressing the stock's multiple.
