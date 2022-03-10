Goldman Sachs to be first Wall Street firm to close business in Russia - Bloomberg

  • Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is planning to exit its operations in Russia due to the country's invasion of Ukraine, making it the first Wall Street firm to announce a departure, Bloomberg reported Thursday.
  • “Goldman Sachs is winding down its business in Russia in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements,” the commercial bank told Bloomberg via email. “We are focused on supporting our clients across the globe in managing or closing out pre-existing obligations in the market and ensuring the well-being of our people.”
  • It has already moved some of its Moscow-based staff to Dubai in response to requests by Russia staff to work from a different location, Bloomberg highlighted.
  • The lender's credit exposure to Russia, which was mostly tied to non-sovereign counterparties, was just $650M at the end of 2021, Bloomberg noted. Despite the exit, Goldman (GS) is still trading corporate debt linked to Russia, a representative told Bloomberg.
  • Earlier in March, Citigroup (NYSE:C) expected to write down $100M on Russian FICC exposure.
