Safe Bulkers (SB -6.7%) has been trading down a day after it posted a surge in net profit in Q4, closing the year in green and swinging from a $12.9M loss in net loss in FY20.

Loukas Barmparis, President of the firm, stated: ''2021 was a very good year for our company. We were able to renew our fleet with environmentally advanced vessels, enter into several favorable time charters, substantially deleverage and improve our liquidity. As a result of our strong performance the company is declaring a $0.05 dividend per share.''

This marks the first dividend declared since 2015, payable March 28. The company had 121,649,103 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of March 4, 2022.

For Q4, the drybulk vessel operator reported a 77% Y/Y surge in revenues to $92.4M, driven by a higher time charter equivalent (TCE) rate as a result of improved market conditions. Additional revenue from its scrubber fitted vessels also helped boost its top line.

Safe Bulkers operated 39.23 vessels on average earning a TCE of $26,180 compared to 42.00 vessels earning a TCE of $12,319 during the same period in 2020. Voyage expenses decreased to $0.5M from $4.7M, mainly due to decreased vessel repositioning expenses.

The firm also posted a gain on sale of assets for Q4 of $10.9M, compared to zero in Q420, as a result of the sale of two ships: MV Pedhoulas Fighter and MV Koulitsa. These factors helped drive a surge in quarterly net income from $7.6M to $65.2M. Non-GAAP EPS rose to $0.39 from $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, Safe Bulkers posted a 66% jump in net revenues to $329M, helped by a 76.5% improvement in TCE to $21,752. It also sold seven older, or, Chinese-built vessels with aggregate sale proceeds of $109.8M for the year.

The firm also has an orderbook of 9 Japanese, dry-bulk newbuilds with scheduled deliveries of two within 2022, five within 2023 and two within 2024. The first newbuild is scheduled to be delivered in May 2022.

Safe Bulkers also acquired five second-hand vessels at an aggregate acquisition cost of $125.3M as of March 4, 2022. Net income for the full year was $174.3M, and total debt nearly halved to $355.7M from $611.7M at the end of 2020.