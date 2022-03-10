Hot Stocks: CSCO, MCD fall on downgrades; BASE plunges on earnings; SWIM rises

Analyst comments and earnings news provided key catalysts during Thursday's midday trading. Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) were among the big-name movers, with both stocks falling on separate analyst downgrades.

On the earnings front, Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) plummeted following the release of its quarterly results. Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) saw the opposite effect, rising on the strength of its latest financial figures.

Decliners

Cisco (CSCO) lost ground in the wake of an analyst's downgrade. The stock slipped almost 3% after Wells Fargo lowered its rating to Equal Weight. The firm argued that shares of the network equipment maker could be stuck in a range for some time.

Analyst commentary also weighed on McDonald's (MCD). Citing the risk caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Northcoast Research downgraded the fast-food giant to Neutral to Buy. Shares dipped more than 1% on the news.

Elsewhere in the market, earnings news sparked selling in Couchbase (BASE). Shares plunged 15% after the cloud database company included soft guidance in its quarterly update.

The firm beat expectations with its Q4 results, with a narrower-than-expected loss and revenue that rose 19% from last year. However, the firm's Q1 forecast failed to impress.

For the current quarter, BASE predicted a non-GAAP operating loss between $16.6M and $16.8M. Revenue is targeted in a range of $32.5M-$32.7M. Analysts were looking for a top-line figure of around $32.6M.

Gainer

Latham Group (SWIM) got a midday boost from the release of its quarterly results. The maker of fabricated pools posted a quarterly loss that was substantially narrower than analysts had expected. At the same time, revenue growth topped projections at 24%.

Bolstered by the financial figures, SWIM climbed 4% in intraday trading.

For more on the day's best- and worst-performing stocks, click over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.

