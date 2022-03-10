Zai Lab, Beigene down amid potential violation of foreign government ownership law
Mar. 10, 2022
- Shares of Chinese pharmas Zai Lab (ZLAB -18.7%) and BeiGene (BGNE -12.2%) are down significantly in early afternoon trading amid allegations they are in violation of a U.S. law preventing ownership by foreign governments.
- The drop comes as the companies were identified Wednesday as in potential violation of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountability Act. That legislation requires that companies traded on U.S. exchanges are not owned or controlled by foreign governments.
- As of 1230p ET, volume in Zai Lab (ZLAB -18.7%) was ~1.5M shares. Average daily volume is 696,386 shares. BeiGene (BGNE -12.2%) was 711.6K, while average daily volume is 311,753.
