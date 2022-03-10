Telecom BT signs five-year deal to move data to Google Cloud

  • Incumbent British telecom BT (OTCPK:BTGOF) has signed a five-year deal to move its data to Google Cloud (GOOG -1.7%, GOOGL -1.7%).
  • That's part of a "massive" digital transformation BT is taking on at its BT Digital unit.
  • The partnership will include use of a suite of Google Cloud services and products, including cloud infrastructure, machine learning and artificial intelligence, data analytics, security and API management.
  • Google's SRE team will also partner with BT to drive a continuous delivery, "zero ops" autonomous operations culture.
  • BT is pursuing "hundreds" of new business use cases, including aiming for deeper personalization on customer offerings for new go-to-market propositions.
  • "This is a partnership that is deeper than just at the technology level. It will help Digital as a whole supercharge BT and drive its return to growth," says BT's Harmeen Mehta.
