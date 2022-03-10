HBAR Foundation introduces $100M sustainable impact fund

Mar. 10, 2022

  • Hedera's HBAR Foundation on Thursday launched a $100M sustainable impact fund to help solve the climate crisis, according to a blog post.
  • The new fund will invest in Hedera-based solutions that consist of carbon emissions, offsets and removals, the company highlighted.
  • Hedera-powered trust layer DOVU will be the first project to receive a grant from the fund for an undisclosed amount. Note that DOVU provides granular tracking of carbon offset credits.
  • Meanwhile, hedera (HBAR-USD -2.0%) tokens are changing hands slightly lower in the past 24 hours, as bitcoin (BTC-USD -7.3%) remains below $40K.
  • Previously, (Oct. 20, 2021) Hedera introduced stablecoin USD Coin on the network.
