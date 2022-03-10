loanDepot names president, forms mello operating unit
Mar. 10, 2022 1:06 PM ETloanDepot, Inc. (LDI)SOFIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- loanDepot (LDI -5.1%) is forming a new operating unit, mello, to develop new digital-first secured and unsecured lending products that will use the company's customer engagement channels, performance marketing assets, and proprietary technology.
- Zeenat Sidi, newly appointed as loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) president and chief operating officer, will lead the new unit.
- The new business unit will also contain loanDepot's (LDI) mortgage adjacent businesses such as mellohome Real Estate Services, melloinsurance, and mello title and escrow services.
- "Accelerating delivery of multiple new products and services — above and beyond mortgage products — through our mello operating unit, will allow us to give consumers access to a complete suite of digital-first homeownership products and services from a company they already know and trust," said LDI Founder, Chairman and CEO Anthony Hsieh.
- Sidi joined loanDepot (LDI) from SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), where she had built the home loans business and became EVP and group business head of lending. She worked at Galileo Financial Technologies before it was acquired by SoFi.
- SA's Quant rating warns that LDI is at high risk of performing poorly due to declining growth and decelerating momentum.
- Last month, though, the stock rose after Hsieh personally invested $16.2M to buy 3.2M shares of the company's class A common stock.