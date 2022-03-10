loanDepot names president, forms mello operating unit

Mar. 10, 2022

  • loanDepot (LDI -5.1%) is forming a new operating unit, mello, to develop new digital-first secured and unsecured lending products that will use the company's customer engagement channels, performance marketing assets, and proprietary technology.
  • Zeenat Sidi, newly appointed as loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) president and chief operating officer, will lead the new unit.
  • The new business unit will also contain loanDepot's (LDI) mortgage adjacent businesses such as mellohome Real Estate Services, melloinsurance, and mello title and escrow services.
  • "Accelerating delivery of multiple new products and services — above and beyond mortgage products — through our mello operating unit, will allow us to give consumers access to a complete suite of digital-first homeownership products and services from a company they already know and trust," said LDI Founder, Chairman and CEO Anthony Hsieh.
  • Sidi joined loanDepot (LDI) from SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), where she had built the home loans business and became EVP and group business head of lending. She worked at Galileo Financial Technologies before it was acquired by SoFi.
  • SA's Quant rating warns that LDI is at high risk of performing poorly due to declining growth and decelerating momentum.
  • Last month, though, the stock rose after Hsieh personally invested $16.2M to buy 3.2M shares of the company's class A common stock.
