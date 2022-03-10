J.P. Morgan has downgraded Russian search/tech giant Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Neutral, part of a dimmer outlook on the Russian economy at large.

That takes into account a "sharp devaluation of the local currency, worsening supply bottlenecks, hikes of the key rate and accelerating inflation." And of course a "large number" of international tech companies, software and hardware suppliers have put operations in Russia on hold.

J.P. Morgan's Economics team now expects Russian gross domestic product to drop 7% in 2022, with a 10% seasonally adjusted annual rate drop in Q1, and a 35% drop in Q2. It also sees growth "around zero" in 2023, and a "trend growth of a mere 1% in the long run."

Adding to Yandex uncertainty are questions around the possible redemption of convertible bonds. Yandex had a relatively strong balance sheet at the end of 2021, along with other Russian Internet names, but it has heavy exposure to dollar-denominated debt, the firm notes.

Nasdaq's restriction of trading in Yandex triggered the ability for holders of $1.25 billion on convertible notes to request redemption. And earlier this week, Yandex said it had engaged with legal advisers appointed by bond holders making of 72% of that principal amount.

The company will either need to agree with bondholders on restructuring, or find financing elsewhere, J.P. Morgan notes, adding that as of Feb. 28, Yandex had $615 million in FX-based cash and another 47 billion rubles of cash held in local currency; "however, only $370 million of that cash pile is held outside of Russia."

It's cut its price target (for end of 2023) to $26/share from $100/share, vs. Yandex's last U.S. trade (on Feb. 25) of $18.94.

Nasdaq trading in Yandex has been halted since before last week began (on Feb. 28) amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the suspension of trading on the Moscow exchange. Its status has been changed to "additional information requested" from the company.

Moscow's stock trading remains halted in the country's longest such shutdown.