Wingstop frees up cash with balance sheet moves

Cowen dived into the implications of Wingstop (WING -4.0%) completing a $250M securitization transaction and announcing a special dividend of $4 per share that fell below some expectations.

Analyst Andrew Charles and team were surprised that the restaurant operator is adding ~$130M of unrestricted cash to the balance sheet for an asset-light, free cash flow generative business model. The best guess from the firm is that it will be used for share repurchases and potential investments in international markets or extra funding for the tech stack project.

Cowen lowered its 2022 EPS estimate on WING to $1.43 and dropped its 2023 EPS estimate to $1.93 following the developments. The firm kept its Buy rating on WING in place.

Cowen's bull thesis on WING: "We like Wingstop as a domestic-focused story, with robust "omni-channel" digital penetration for pick-up and third-party delivery that differentiates the stock vs other smid-cap restaurants. We like the symbiotic same store sales drivers WING is implementing to improve the company’s brand awareness and digital penetration, that we believe will lead to upside to sales estimates and justify multiple expansion."

