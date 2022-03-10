This season's flu vaccines haven't been that effective, CDC says
Mar. 10, 2022 1:22 PM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), GSK, SNYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Although they are recommended every year in the fall, the CDC said that so far, the influenza vaccines created for the 2021/2022 season have not been that effective in preventing the virus.
- A flu vaccine typically aims to fight four different virus variants. Before the start of each flu season, scientists use their best judgment as to what variants will be the most prevalent.
- Based on data from 3,636 children, adolescents, and adults with acute respiratory infection from the beginning of October to mid-February, the CDC said that virus effectiveness was 16%, a figure not considered statistically significant.
- As a result, "influenza vaccination did not significantly reduce the risk of outpatient medically attended illness with influenza A(H3N2) viruses that have predominated so far this season," researchers wrote in the MMWR.
- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -1.4%), Sanofi (SNY -1.2%), Seqirus, and AstraZeneca (AZN +0.2%) manufacture U.S. FDA-approved flu vaccines.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Nathan Aisenstadt considers GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -1.4%) a buy.