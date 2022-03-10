CDC finds COVID-19 vaccination rate in young children relatively low

Mar. 10, 2022 1:33 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor15 Comments

Putting plaster to a child after vaccination

portishead1/E+ via Getty Images

  • Even though Pfizer (PFE +0.1%)/BioNTech's (BNTX -2.7%) COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use in children 5-11 years old, a relatively low percentage of them have received a shot.
  • The CDC reported that four weeks after the authorization, 15% of children in this age group received a dose. And after 11 weeks, 27.7% did.
  • The CDC noted that 92% of children aged 5-11 lived within five miles of a pediatric vaccine provider.
  • The agency also noted that rates were particularly low in high social vulnerability areas, though improved over time.
  • In February, Pfizer (PFE +0.1%) delayed a submission to the FDA to extend an Emergency Use Authorization to children under five years old to await data on a three-dose regimen.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.