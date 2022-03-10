CDC finds COVID-19 vaccination rate in young children relatively low
Mar. 10, 2022
- Even though Pfizer (PFE +0.1%)/BioNTech's (BNTX -2.7%) COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use in children 5-11 years old, a relatively low percentage of them have received a shot.
- The CDC reported that four weeks after the authorization, 15% of children in this age group received a dose. And after 11 weeks, 27.7% did.
- The CDC noted that 92% of children aged 5-11 lived within five miles of a pediatric vaccine provider.
- The agency also noted that rates were particularly low in high social vulnerability areas, though improved over time.
- In February, Pfizer (PFE +0.1%) delayed a submission to the FDA to extend an Emergency Use Authorization to children under five years old to await data on a three-dose regimen.