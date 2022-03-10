Cantor Fitzgerald, Silverstein Properties close $530M real estate fund

Cantor Fitzgerald and Silverstein Properties, both closely held firms, close the Cantor Silverstein Opportunity Zone Trust (CSOZ Trust) with ~$530M of equity raised.

Launched in mid-2019, CSOZ Trust was formed to invest in, develop, redevelop and manage a diversified portfolio of institutional quality commercial real estate assets with an emphasis on multifamily properties in Qualified Opportunity Zones in the U.S.

"We launched our opportunity zone business to drive much-needed capital to communities that would benefit from long-term investment," said Howard Lutnick, chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald LP.

Note that Lutnick is also BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) chairman and CEO and Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) chairman.

Along with CSOZ Northern Boulevard LLC and CSOZ 3.0 University Place LLC, co-investment funds, Cantor and Silverstein have raised ~$600M of equity for the three Qualified Opportunity Zone Funds.

CSOZ Trust now has four development projects underway and a fifth with an executed term sheet.

Altogether, the planned portfolio has 246K square feet of life science property and 1,248 multifamily units, 231 of which are targeted to be affordable, with an estimated total project cost of $890M.

Cantor and Silverstein both were affected by the 9/11 World Trade Center disaster and played key roles in the recovery.

Cantor Fitzgerald also formed CF Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFVI), the SPAC that agreed to take YouTube competitor Rumble public. Last December, Donald Trump's Truth Social media platform confirmed it has a distribution deal with Rumble.